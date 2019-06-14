News
3 Suspects In Custody After 26-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Cache
A 26-year-old man was killed during an altercation at an apartment complex Friday morning in Comanche County.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Nathan Morrow died in an altercation at an apartment complex on northwest Oak Avenue at about 5 a.m. Morrow was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people were arrested, but they have not been identified.
The Comanche County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the OSBI soon after.
This is a developing story.