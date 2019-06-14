Claremore Man Stabs Stepfather Over Energy Drink, Deputies Say
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Rogers County Sheriff's Office said a 25-year-old man stabbed his stepfather over an energy drink early Friday morning. Michael Marroquin was booked into the Rogers County Jail on a complaint of aggravated domestic assault.
The arrest deputy said he was called out to the 14000 block of East 425 Road around 3:30 in the morning June 14. He found the victim sitting in his black Ford pickup with a stab wound to the upper right chest.
The victim told deputies he and his stepson argued over an energy drink while in the truck, and the stepson stabbed him. A witness who was also in the truck confirmed the story and said Marroquin jumped out of the truck near 4180 and 465 Roads, the deputy said.
RCSO found Marroquin a short distance away and took him into custody.