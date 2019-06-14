News
Body Discovered In Burned Mobile Home Near Cleveland
Friday, June 14th 2019, 2:43 PM CDT
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Pawnee County Sheriff confirms deputies discovered a body in a burned out mobile home south of Cleveland. Sheriff Mike Waters says firefighters put out a fire at the mobile home last week.
Waters says a phone call to his office on Thursday led deputies to the mobile home, where deputies found a body inside.
The sheriff says they are investigating the death as suspicious.
The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, medical examiner and state fire marshal are investigating.