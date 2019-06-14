News
OSBI Investigates After Human Remains Found In Burned Mobile Home
Friday, June 14th 2019, 2:43 PM CDT
Updated:
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Pawnee County Sheriff confirms deputies discovered human remains inside a burned mobile home Thursday south of Cleveland, and now the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with the investigation.
Sheriff Mike Waters said firefighters put out a fire at the mobile home, located in the 54000 block of South 36250 Road, June 6. Waters said a phone call to his office Thursday led deputies to the mobile home, where deputies found human remains.
The sheriff says they are investigating the death as suspicious.
The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, medical examiner and state fire marshal are investigating.
This is a developing story.