OSU-Tulsa Names New President
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma State University-Tulsa named Dr. Pamela Fry their president during the OSU/A&M Board of Regents meeting in Oklahoma City on June 14.
She has been the provost and vice president for academic affairs at the Tulsa campus since 2016. Fry, who has been in higher education for nearly three decades, is now the third person and first woman to lead OSU-Tulsa since it was founded in 1999.
“Dr. Fry is the perfect choice to lead our OSU-Tulsa campus,” OSU President Burns Hargis said. “She has done an excellent job guiding academics at OSU-Tulsa and will easily transition into the role of president. Pam is well positioned to expand our efforts in Tulsa and strengthen even further OSU-Tulsa’s ties to the Stillwater campus.”
"It is an honor to be chosen to lead the branch campus of a land grant university that impacts so many in the Tulsa area," Fry said.
"I look forward to collaborating with university, industry, agency and community partners in Stillwater and Tulsa to increase access and create clearer pathways to undergraduate and graduate degrees for Tulsans,” Fry said.
Her role as president of OSU-Tulsa begins July 1.