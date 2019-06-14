News
Military History Center Holds Flag Day Ceremony In Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Military History Center is holding a Flag Day Ceremony on June 15th in Broken Arrow to honor the American Flag.
The ceremony will start with a flyover by the Spirit of Tulsa Squadron, Commemorative Air Force and will also have Republican Representative Kevin Hern as a guest speaker.
Maggie Bond, the 2019 Miss Broken Arrow, will be singing the National Anthem.
A special medal presentation will be made to WWII veteran Oscar Nipps.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on the front lawn of the Military History Center.