Tulsa U.S. Marshals Add New Dog To Team
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's U.S. Marshals Service has a new marshal unlike any they've ever had before.
He specializes in finding guns, ammunition and explosives but he's only 18 months old. His name is Hudson, an explosive sniffing, K-9.
There are only 20 K9's in the U.S. Marshals Service in the U.S. and now Tulsa has one of them.
Hudson is a red lab and went from a breeder to a puppies behind bars program, into the ATF academy then to Dayne Williams, a U.S. Marshal in Tulsa.
The two recently spent ten weeks in class together, getting to know each other and how to work together.
“He lives with me, we drive to work, and I have a kennel in my car. Pretty much, we go everywhere together from here on out,” Williams said.
Hudson can sniff out 19 thousand different explosives from guns, shell casings, magazines, pipe bombs, C-4 and everything in between.
Hudson works on a food reward system.
"The only time he eats is when he finds something. I have to set up problems for him and every day, once he finds something, he'll sit, that's his indicator and I'll feed him,” Williams said.
Hudson will be used to find guns tossed by criminals or search arenas for explosives or courtrooms if there's a high profile or cartel trial coming up.
Williams said Hudson is still essentially a puppy so occasionally he gets distracted, but Williams can already tell Hudson has real talent.
Williams said, "if somebody bailed out of a car and threw a gun as they were running away in an open field and they ran that way… if there's a decent wind and the things you need, he can drag me to a pistol or part, the odor of it, from 40-50 yards away and drag me right to it."
Like most dogs in this line of work, Hudson will work about 7 years, then retire at the age of 9.