Cause Of Death Released For Woman Found In Okmulgee County River
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The probable cause of death for an Okmulgee County woman found in a river has been released by the state Medical Examiner.
The body of Margie Childers was found the in Deep Fork River back in March, according to Okmulgee County Deputies.
According to the report, the probable cause of death was hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease exacerbated by methamphetamine. The medical examiner ruled the death as accidental.