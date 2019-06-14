Tulsa Mom Who Pleaded Guilty To Stabbing Daughter Can't Withdraw Plea, Judge Rules
TULSA, Oklahoma - A judge has ruled a mom who pleaded guilty to stabbing her 10-year-old daughter around 100 times cannot change her mind now and decide to take back her guilty plea.
Taheerah Ahmad had several outbursts inside and outside of the courtroom Friday. The prosecutor said the way Ahmad acted is proof that she was competent enough to understand the consequences of her actions.
Ahmad interrupted the judge as she read over transcripts from her plea hearing, accusing the judge of laughing at her and asking her to just "get to the point."
"She acted out in the courtroom, she acted out outside of the courtroom," ADA Katie Koljack said. "I think it's clear she's competent and she knows what's going on."
The judge read Ahmad's statements from her plea agreement where she assured the judge she understood her rights to have a jury trial and understood the judge would decide her sentence. Ultimately, the judge denied Ahmad's request to withdraw her plea.
"I think it was clear to everyone that she was competent when she made her plea," Koljack said. "I think the judge made the right decision."
"In this case, I don't think she was capable of entering a knowing and intelligent plea of guilty," Justin Mosteller, Ahmad's attorney, said. "I think she was in the grips of a profound mental illness, and I think the court was wrong today."
Ahmad told her mom she loved her before she was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs. She'll be back on the road to prison immediately.
The judge sentenced Ahmad to life plus 10 years in prison. That means Ahmad will be around 87-years-old before she'd even be eligible for parole.