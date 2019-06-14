Driver Distraction Blamed For Crash That Killed Miami Teenager
MIAMI, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old Miami woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Friday morning on State Highway 10 near 600 Road. That's about two miles east of Miami in Ottawa County.
Troopers said Gabrielle P. Durham was eastbound on the highway around 11:49 a.m. when she drove off the road to the right for an unknown reason. Durham overcorrected and lost control of her 2008 Toyota Camry, going left of center and hitting an oncoming Hino truck, a collision report said.
Durham was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision report said both Durham and the other driver, Nathan S. Wicks of Neosho, were wearing seat belts. It lists Durham's condition before the wreck as "under investigation." The cause of the crash is listed as "inattention - other distraction inside vehicle."
Wicks wasn't hurt, the investigating trooper said.