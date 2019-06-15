2 Hospitalized In Shooting Outside Of Tulsa Hookah Bar
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say two people were shot at the Fantasia Hookah Lounge on Memorial and 44th St.
Officers say the shooting happened in the parking lot as a result of security trying to break up a fight. Someone who was involved in that fight started shooting. Police believe there was more than one shooter, and that a "significant amount of shots were fired." Some of those shots hit cars in the parking lot.
"Some of them were struck by gunfire, and as our general practice when we have a scene like this we're just not moving anything until we've had a chance to process the scene. Even the ones that aren't involved, they're not going to get to leave until homicide is done," said TPD Captain Malcolm Wightman.
Officers say one of the guns used was a rifle, the other was a pistol. Both victims have been taken to a Tulsa hospital.