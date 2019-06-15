UPDATE: Officer-Involved Shooting After Chase Ends In Tulsa Neighborhood
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man was seriously injured by police Saturday afternoon after a taking police on a chase that led into a Tulsa neighborhood before an officer shot the suspect.
The suspect was shot by officers after police say he hurt someone and fired shots at a gas station and took off on a slow-speed chase that ended in a Tulsa neighborhood.
“Gunfire, and my mind went totally berserk," said neighbor Renea, who didn't want her last name used. "I’m thinking, somebody was hurt in the neighborhood.”
The chase ended feet in front of a woman’s home on a cul-de-sac on East 28th and s 112th East Avenue in Tulsa.
Tire marks from the car were just feet away from her.
“I had the whole Tulsa police force out here in this cul-de-sac, lights going, sirens, it freaked me out,” she said.
Tulsa Police Public Information Officer Jeanne Pierce says two officers, one in training, heard shots near 21st and Garnett and noticed the suspect had a gun near the Joy Mart just before 1 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the victim at that scene was pistol whipped by the suspect.
When police got there, a female driver took off with the suspect in the front seat and police followed them.
“The driver stops and jumps out, and runs away," Pierce said. "She was apprehended by officers."
Then, the male suspect took over the slow-speed chase until reaching the dead end and running into the home.
“The officer shot multiple rounds at the suspect, and he went down," Pierce said.
“They got him on the gurney and took him away," Renea said. "It's been freakish ever since.”
Renea said it was too close for comfort.
"They did what they had to do," she said. "They apprehended him and took him away."
Police said that original victim--who was pistol whipped--will survive, and they are questioning the woman involved.
The officer who fired shots has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.