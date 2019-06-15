Tracking Chances For Severe Storms
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Another round of potentially intense storms looks to impact Green Country as we head into the very early morning hours of Sunday.
A line of severe storms is expected to move across eastern Oklahoma, starting just after midnight Sunday and continuing into the early morning hours. This line of storms will be capable of damaging 60 to 70 mile per hour wind gusts all along the line.
Torrential rains will also lead to the potential for localized flooding in some spots as well with a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain possible.
Storms should slowly weaken as we head closer to sunrise Sunday morning, with severe weather threats diminishing. But additional isolated storms are possible during the day for our Father’s Day Sunday, and another complex of strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday evening into Sunday night.
