News
TPD: Homeless Man In Custody After Stabbing At Tulsa QuikTrip
Sunday, June 16th 2019, 7:18 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in custody and another man is recovering after a stabbing early Sunday morning.
It happened near a QuikTrip at 15th and Denver. Tulsa Police say it started as a fight outside the store between two homeless men. The victim ran inside bleeding and asking for help. He was rushed to the hospital and the suspect turned himself in.
That QuikTrip was closed for several hours but has been reopened.