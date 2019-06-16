News
1 Killed In Nowata County Car Accident
NOWATA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Highway 60 has been reopened in Nowata County after a deadly overnight crash.
According to Troopers, the driver of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler struck two pedestrians around 11:00 Saturday night. One pedestrian was taken to St. John Hospital in Tulsa, the other was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and County deputies closed the highway just after 11:30 between county road 406 and 407 at the Nowata/Washington county line.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation.