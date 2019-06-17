If consumers and farmers grow concerned about the safety of glyphosate, that could deliver a hit to sales of the product. Before its sale to Bayer, Monsanto cited higher global sales of glyphosate for helping lift total revenue by 8 percent.

Environmental groups are also expressing concern about trace amounts of glyphosate that are found in popular foods. A report this week that found 21 oat-based cereal and snack products popular with children, such as Cheerios, contain traces of glyphosate. The Environmental Working Group said its tests found glyphosate levels above what it considers safe for children in all but four of the products.

In a statement, Bayer said that "while glyphosate will continue to play an important role in agriculture and in Bayer's portfolio, the company is committed to offering more choices for growers."