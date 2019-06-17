News
Construction Temporarily Closes Helmerich Park
TULSA, Oklahoma - Crews will temporarily close Helmerich Park near 71st and Riverside.
Construction officially starts Monday for two new playgrounds at the park, but that means the park will be closed during the project.
The plan is to build two new playgrounds at Helmerich Park.
The playground for ages 2-5 and the playground for ages 5-12 will both be replaced.
This means the park will be closed while crews work, and the City of Tulsa says the River Parks Trail access at this location will also be closed.
The city says the project is scheduled to be completed by November.