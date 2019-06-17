Temperatures tomorrow morning will start in the upper 60s with highs Tuesday afternoon reaching the mid-80s along with heat index values nearing 90. A few spotty thunderstorms may attempt to develop by late afternoon, but the odds will remain low. Another storm complex is likely to arrive late Tuesday night with damaging wind threats along with heavy rainfall. The timing supports this Tuesday evening system exiting southeastern OK before pre-dawn Wednesday. Any additional storms Wednesday afternoon or evening should be confined to extreme southeastern OK with warm and humid weather returning through the end of the week across NE OK. Temps by the end of the week will move into the upper 80s or lower 90s with heat index values into the mid-90s. Another storm system is likely to impact the area sometime this weekend, mostly Saturday evening into Sunday.