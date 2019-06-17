Active Weather Pattern, Storms Remain
A slow-moving upper level system will exit the area later today, but some scattered showers will continue near and east of the metro Monday morning along with low hanging clouds through the first half of the day. These clouds may look rather ominous at times, but no severe weather is expected. Later Monday afternoon, a few spotty to stray showers will remain possible, but the coverage is expected to be very low by midday to afternoon. Afternoon highs will move into the lower 80s with partly sunny conditions along with variable winds.
Temperatures tomorrow morning will start in the upper 60s with highs Tuesday afternoon reaching the mid-80s along with heat index values nearing 90. A few spotty thunderstorms may attempt to develop by late afternoon, but the odds will remain low. Another storm complex is likely to arrive late Tuesday night with damaging wind threats along with heavy rainfall. The timing supports this Tuesday evening system exiting southeastern OK before pre-dawn Wednesday. Any additional storms Wednesday afternoon or evening should be confined to extreme southeastern OK with warm and humid weather returning through the end of the week across NE OK. Temps by the end of the week will move into the upper 80s or lower 90s with heat index values into the mid-90s. Another storm system is likely to impact the area sometime this weekend, mostly Saturday evening into Sunday.
Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone