Midwest Mowfest Races Set For June 21-22 At Will Rogers Downs In Claremore
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - The best lawnmower drivers from across the country will hit the track at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore this weekend. Harold McDonald and Monte McDonald appeared on 6 in the Morning to discuss the races.
They use stock mowers but beef up the frames and engines.
The races start at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 21. Featured races are at 6 p.m. The mowers go up to 60 mph, the racers said.
Spectators get in free unless you want a pit pass - that's $5.
Learn more about the sport at OK Mower Racing's Facebook page.