Jazz Legend Leon Rollerson To Perform At Gilcrease Museum
TULSA, Oklahoma - Legendary jazz bassist Leon Rollerson is set to perform at the Gilcrease Museum this week prior to a Juneteenth celebration in his name.
Rollerson, who has been inducted into four hall of fames and who has been awarded the Key to the City of Tulsa, will perform at Gilcrease Museum Tuesday, June 18th at 5:30 p.m. The show is included in the cost of museum admission and is free from museum members.
A buffet will be provided for $8 as well as a cash bar.
Festivities continue Thursday with the Leon Rollerson Juneteenth Celebration, an annual event that honors and respects many black experiences.
Organizers say the event celebrates the arts, education, diversity, positive actions, gospel and jazz music, dance, entertainment, and history. It will include speeches from Senator Judy-Eason McIntyre and Senator Bernard McIntyre as well as a lecture and tour over the Greenwood Race Riot and Greenwood Business District.
The Leon Rollerson Juneteenth Celebration will also discuss the history of Juneteenth, a day that began in Texas marking the end of slavery in that state on June 19, 1865.
The event will be held Thursday, June 20th at 5:30 p.m. at the Greenwood Cultural Center. Admission is free.