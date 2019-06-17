Man Attempts to Escape Wagoner County Deputies Twice
Wagoner County Deputies arrested Damian Shepherd on Monday, June 10 after responding to a stolen vehicle call.
Deputies say the owner of the stolen vehicle used a tracking device and told deputies where the vehicle was located.
After taking Shepherd into custody, deputies say he gave them a false name.
After deputies informed Shepherd that they knew his name, the suspect ran away while in handcuffs.
Deputies caught Shepherd in a wooded area and brought him back to the patrol car.
However when deputies said when they attempted to get him in the car, Shepherd ran away a second time. After taking Shepherd back into custody, deputies say they used leg restraints and got him into the car without further incident.
Deputies say Shepherd has felony warrant in several Oklahoma counties.
Shepherd faces the possible charge of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.