Barack Obama, Maya Angelou Among Suggestions For Tulsa Elementary School's New Name
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools has narrowed down the list of possible names for the combined ECDC Bunche and Gilcrease Elementary School. The two schools are being combined into one serving grades Pre-K through 5th grade in the current ECDC Bunche building.
"Based on community input, the School Naming Committee has narrowed down the list of potential names to Maya Angelou, John Hope Franklin, Martin Luther King, Jr., Barack Obama, and Michelle Obama," TPS announced on their Facebook page.
They want feedback from the public and have set up a web page for people to share their views. The public is also invited to a community information event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 at the Tulsa Dream Center to learn more and discuss the potential names.
The post said it's important that the community has an opportunity to select an official name that reflects "shared values and vision."