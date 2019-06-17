News
Suspect Dies After Officer Involved Shooting, TPD Says
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police say a suspect injured in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend is now dead.
Police say Eric Portillo, 37, was shot by an officer after taking police on a chase that led into a neighborhood near 31st and Garnett.
Police say Portillo pistol whipped someone at a gas station and also fired shots there, which led to the chase.
Tulsa police have not released the name of the officer involved in the shooting, saying "it is out of respect for the investigative process only."