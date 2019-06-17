A Mounds man is now charged with first-degree manslaughter after the man officers say he injured in a suspected DUI wreck passed away. Authorities said Timothy Reed was under the influence of methamphetamine when he crashed into a work truck parked by the side of the road.

Jaime Rojas, a Chicago man who was working for AT&T in the Tulsa area, was paralyzed from the chest down as a result. He spoke to News On 6 from his hospital bed in April.

Rojas said he pulled off to the side of a county road near Mounds to check something inside his work truck. Next thing he knew he was in a ditch full of water.