Tulsa Intercity Visit Taking Place In Saint Paul, Minnesota
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Regional Chamber announced they will be going to Saint Paul, Minnesota for its 2019 Intercity visit.
“The Twin Cities have a great deal to offer, especially on the topic of diversity and inclusion,” said Roger Ramseyer, vice president and Tulsa market leader for Cox Communications.
These trips allow many leaders of the Tulsa community to gather insight from cities dealing with similar issues or trends.
“The Minneapolis – Saint Paul region has demonstrated a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion through organizations such as the Center for Economic Inclusion, the nation’s first organization exclusively dedicated to advancing economic inclusion across all sectors in a major metropolitan area,” Ramseyer said.
The presenting sponsor for this year’s Intercity Visit is Nabholz Corporation.
Online registration for the trip is now open on the chamber’s website.