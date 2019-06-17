Canadian, Creek, Delaware, Kay, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington counties have already been approved for Individual Assistance.

FEMA did not approve three other counties that were included in the state's request for aid: Beaver, Custer and Seminole.

"It is important that homeowners, renters and business owners in Beaver, Custer and Seminole counties contact FEMA to report their damages in order to provide data that will guide the state in its next steps to help these communities," a news release said.

Stitt said he plans to continue to request additional counties be added as damage assessments are completed.

The designation means storm and flooding victims can apply for federal assistance for housing repairs or temporary housing. The Small Business Administration also has low-interest loans available for people - as well as businesses - to repair or replace property, disaster unemployment assistance and grants for serious needs and necessary disaster expenses not met by other programs.