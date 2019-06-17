ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Both eastbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike near Claremore are closed after an OHP car was hit Monday afternoon. 

OHP says a trooper was working an accident about a mile before the Claremore exit when another car hit the trooper's car. OHP says the trooper was not injured. 

They say a woman in the vehicle that hit the trooper's car was transported to be checked out. The wreck was in the eastbound lanes about a mile before the Claremore exit.  

 