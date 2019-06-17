News
OHP Car Hit In Turnpike Crash, OHP Says
Monday, June 17th 2019, 4:41 PM CDT
Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Both eastbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike near Claremore are closed after an OHP car was hit Monday afternoon.
OHP says a trooper was working an accident about a mile before the Claremore exit when another car hit the trooper's car. OHP says the trooper was not injured.
They say a woman in the vehicle that hit the trooper's car was transported to be checked out. The wreck was in the eastbound lanes about a mile before the Claremore exit.