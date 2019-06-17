News
Morton Family Health Center In Tulsa Reopens After Flooding
TULSA, Oklahoma - Morton's West Tulsa Family Health Center is open again after flooding forced it to close.
The center near 11th and 65th West Avenue had been closed for 3 and a half weeks. There was no damage to the center and it's back to being fully operational.
"We cannot say enough about being able to be here again for our patients because it's critical for them for us to be here for their convenience to provide that primary health care that they need," said Morton’s Kevyn Bagby.
Morton provides health services to thousands of uninsured or under insured Tulsans regardless of ability to pay.