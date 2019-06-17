Wagoner County Deputies Commended For Helping Child
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Some Wagoner County Sheriff's deputies are getting recognized for their big hearts.
They were out on a call late last week when they noticed a child that was being removed from a home didn't have any clean clothes. The deputies help DHS workers on calls pretty often but when they realized how awful the conditions were that this child was living in, they knew something had to be done.
"Honestly, there's no telling the last time the child had been properly cleaned," said Deputy Michelle Casady. "I went to my car and actually had a new pair of socks, so I went ahead and gave the child a pair of socks, so it had something to protect its feet."
That's when she says two of her fellow deputies Lt. Johnson and Deputy Talley went to their own homes to get the child clothes and bought the child dinner because they weren't sure last time the child ate.
“I mean you feel bad if your child misses a meal or eats ramen noodles for a meal or misses a shower at night then you go to a case like this and then there's no telling the last time that kid ate," said Casady.
Wagoner County Deputies typically carry items in their car like teddy bears and coloring books so they can make sure the child feels comfortable while on a call.
"We are not there to scare them. Just let them know we are there to assist them," said Brian Taylor with Wagoner Co. DHS.
DHS is always taking donations like toys, clothes, diapers, and hygiene items so a child has something to take with them.
"We just hope it provides them some type of comfort and gives them something that they don't have to worry about," said Taylor.
Because even something as simple as a stuffed animal could make a difference.
"I want them to know that we are always going to be there to help them especially in circumstances like that," said Casady.
The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the family is ongoing and charges could be pending.