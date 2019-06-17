Families Plead For Safety After 3 DUI Related Fatalities In 10 Days
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Three innocent people have lost their lives in the past ten days, all by drivers suspected of being high.
The family of a man killed by a suspected high driver last week says their lives will never be the same. They are pleading for people to think twice before driving under the influence.
“He destroyed my life."
Rose Dilbeck lost her soul mate Scot Dilbeck last Monday after troopers say a man drove high on meth and rear-ended him near Inola.
“He meant everything to us," said daughter Stephanie Holmes. "We're learning to cope, coming to the realization that we won’t get to hear his voice."
Scot’s daughter Stephanie Holmes says her father was funny, kind, and never thought twice about putting others before himself. She says his death was senseless.
Bradley Wofford was charged with homicide, DUI and traffic charges.
“These families lost someone that was near and dear to them. They were good people," said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.
Just two days before Scot was killed, troopers say a high driver killed Mike Tarvin after running a stop sign, also in Rogers County.
Tarvin's family tells us he loved his family, his motorcycle, and always worked hard and sacrificed himself for others.
Troopers say Derrick Carter was driving under the influence and did not have a valid license. He was arrested on complaints of manslaughter and DUI.
“The two we had in four days, there were some strong similarities," Walton said about the fatal crashes.
And on Monday, News On 6 learned Jaime Rojas died Friday after being hit by a man suspected of being high on meth near Mounds last year.
Timothy Reed faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, DUI and driving without a valid license in that case.
“Think about somebody else before you get behind that wheel and take off down the road," Walton said.
Walton said he has seen drugs and alcohol play a major role in deadly crashes and says there is no excuse with ride-sharing services more readily available.
“Their decisions robbed us, and robbed him," Holmes said. "We are figuring out how to deal with this-- how to move on from it.”