News
Lower Gas Prices In Oklahoma For The Summer
Monday, June 17th 2019, 9:40 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Gas prices are slightly lower in Oklahoma compared to their normal ranges this time of year according to AAA.
AAA said strong production of gasoline in the country has lead to lower prices at a time when they are usually on the rise.
"Over the summer they usual start to tick upward, especially toward the 4th of July but we are 19 cents lower in Oklahoma today than we were 1 month ago," said Mark Madeja, AAA Spokesperson.
AAA said today's state average price-per-gallon is $2.36 and last year people payed $2.61 on average.
They also say lower prices are good for a summer economy encouraging more people to get on the road.