Sotheby's CEO Tad Smith said that the deal would let the company flourish "in a more flexible private environment," according to a written statement.

The New York company, which was founded in London in 1744, presents auctions in 10 salesrooms worldwide. Last year the company's net income totaled $108.6 million, or $2.09 per share, on revenue of $1.04 billion. Adjusted profit totaled $128.9 million, or $2.48 per share.

Sotheby's has traded publicly on the New York Stock Exchange for 31 years. Shares of the companys jumped $20.39, or 57.6%, to $55.78 in Monday morning trading. Before Monday the stock was down 11% in the year to date.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It's subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearance.