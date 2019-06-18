After the shooting, witness Don Myles told CBS DFW, "I just saw a burst of people running out and a round of shots. It was just shots, maybe 10 to 15 shots all rapid shooting, and I just ran across the street into the traffic."

All of the streets surrounding the federal building were closed after the shooting. Officials say no officers or citizens were injured during the incident.

Because the shooting happened on government property, the investigation has been handed off to the FBI. They will be assisted by the ATF, Federal Protective Service, U.S. Marshals and the Dallas Police Department.

CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reported Clyde posted extensively about guns and ammunition on Facebook prior to the shooting.