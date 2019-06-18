Water Break Impacts Tulsa Businesses
TULSA, Oklahoma - Crews are working to repair a 12 inch water break near 41st and Memorial.
The crews have been working through the night to try to get this 12 inch water main fixed.
The good news is nothing is flooded out here; the bad news is 75-80 businesses are without water Tuesday morning.
Crews were close to having it fixed early Tuesday morning but then a twelve inch valve twisted, so they had to basically restart at step five of the process.
These business haven't had water since Monday.
The call for this water main break came in around 7 Monday morning.
Crews have been hard at work trying to get this fixed not only to open the road back up for traffic but also to get the water back on for these businesses.
Right now, crews are having to dig a bigger hole toward the fire hydrant to fix that valve.