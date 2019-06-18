Resource Centers Opening in Skiatook, Coweta To Help Residents
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma - The American Red Cross says its sending Volunteers to Coweta and Skiatook Tuesday to help people who are still cleaning up from last month's flooding.
The Red Cross says it'll have one group of volunteers serving at First Baptist Church in Skiatook Tuesday and Wednesday.
Another group of volunteers will set up a station Tuesday and Wednesday at 14699 South 305th in Coweta.
A lot of people are still cleaning up, after last month's heavy rain sent floodwaters into Downtown Skiatook.
It flooded businesses and homes and created traffic nightmares when Highway 20 and Highway 11 were shutdown for a few days.
Flooding from Bird Creek is not unusual around here, but several people say they've never seen that much water come through this town.
Meanwhile, residents in Coweta are still recovering after the flooding brought damage and also affected the town's water intake system for nearly a month.
The city had to ask people to conserve water during that time.
The Red Cross says the resource centers will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.