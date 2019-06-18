Muskogee County Holds Town Hall To Help With Flooding Recovery
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Emergency Management officials in Muskogee County are hosting a town hall Tuesday where flood victims can get help with the recovery process.
Muskogee County Emergency Management says this will be a one-stop shop for flooding victims to get any of their questions answered.
They say several agencies will be a part of today's town hall, including FEMA, Disaster Survivor Assistance and the Insurance Commission.
Tuesday's event will be at the Fort Gibson High School's cafeteria but Emergency Management officials say it's geared toward anyone in the area trying to recover from the flooding damage left behind.
The county says at one point, nearly 2,400 people were forced out of their homes when the water became too much to handle and nearly 1,000 homes were affected.
The town hall is from 7-9 Tuesday night at Fort Gibson High School.