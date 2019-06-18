Glenpool Black Gold Days Kicks Off Thursday With Music, Rides And Family Fun
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - Glenpool's Black Gold Days festival celebrates the area's boomtown history and the discovery of the Glenn Pool Oil Field. Wildcatters Robert Galbreath and Frank Chesley struck oil on Ida Glenn's farm in 1905, leading to what became the state's first major oil field, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
Now, the city celebrates with a free festival that includes a carnival, musical performances and - this year - a beer garden. Black Gold Days begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 20 and run through Sunday, June 23.
Entry into the festival is free at Black Gold Park, located on the east side of Highway 75 at 145th Street South. Highlights of the festival include the Black Gold Days Parade and Lion's Club pancake breakfast on Saturday morning, bluegrass, rock and other musical performances each evening and old-fashioned fun like turtle races and a frog jumping contest.
Glenpool Chamber of Commerce Director Sydney Bland said there are several changes to the festival this year. The Renaissance Brewing Company will sell their wares at a beer garden located in the park. New on Saturday night, there will be free games and contests designed for family fun.