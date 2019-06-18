Court Hears Father's Touching Testimony In Oklahoma Opioid Trial
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Day 16 of Oklahoma's trial against drug-maker manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is underway.
The court heard from Gary Mindell Tuesday morning. He’s the CEO and chairman of Shatterproof, a national nonprofit working to reverse the course of our country's painkiller addiction epidemic.
Mindell started the organization after his son Brian passed away in 2011. He said his son struggled with opioid and heroin addiction, going to eight different treatment centers over the course of eight years.
He said when his son died, he'd been clean for a full year but took his own life to end the suffering of constantly fighting a relapse.
Mindell recalled a conversation he had with his son just months before he died.
"When the conversation turned to his recovery, he looked at me and he said, 'Dad, I wish, I wish that someday people would realize I'm not a bad person. I'm a good person with a bad disease. And I promise you I'm trying my absolute hardest.’ At that point, he hadn't used a substance in almost a year," said Mindell.
Mindell said Shatterproof is working to change state and federal policies about addiction treatment, and end the stigma surrounding prescription pills.