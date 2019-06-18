News
Broken Arrow Man Tries To Save A Life, Gets Carnegie Medal
Tuesday, June 18th 2019, 2:36 PM CDT
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A broken arrow man who attempted to rescue someone he saw drowning is now a Carnegie Hero.
Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond presented the Carnegie Medal to Kali Allen after he tried to rescue a man drowning in Catoosa in January of 2018.
Allen is a delivery driver and was out on the job when he saw the man drowning in an iced over pond.
City leaders said Allen grabbed a pool noodle and went onto the ice to rescue the man. Sadly, the man drowned but Allen did everything he could to rescue him, including diving into the water and putting his own life in danger to try to get him out.
"Divine intervention put me in the right place at the right time and it changed who I am," said Allen.