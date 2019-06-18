Oklahoma Mother Wants Answers After Son Was Murdered
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Green Country mother says she's no closer to knowing why her son was murdered than she was three weeks ago when it happened.
Anthony Welch was shot and killed in a parking lot near 31st and Yale. His mother told News On 6 that Anthony's life was just getting on track when it was cut short.
Anthony's mother said a receipt shows he went to Walgreens around 1:30 in the morning on the day he died. She said he took the items home, borrowed a neighbor's car, googled an address, and drove there around 2 a.m.
Security found him dead in the parking lot three hours later. What she doesn't know is what brought him here, who he met, or why someone would kill him.
Carol Berry, Anthony's mother, said, "he's not a fighter, he's not a big guy, he had no temper."
Carol wracks her brain day and night trying to figure out what happened. Was he meeting someone from online? Did someone lure him there? She says not knowing is terrible.
"I don't know anything. All I know is I don't have my son anymore," Berry said.
She said Anthony's passions were soccer and his daughter. Carol says Anthony met the girl's mother online and believed she was 18 then later learned she was not, so he took a plea deal and went to prison for a year for second-degree rape.
He's been out about three years, had a job, his own place, and paid his own bills.
"He was actually getting his life straightened out and taking care of his daughter," said Berry.
She said he recently won some money at the casino and had paid his rent two months in advance and taken care of other bills, even paid for his daughter's birthday party in advance. So, she wonders if robbery was the motive. She just needs people with information to come forward.
"I just ask them to please let us know, please call in, I've just got to know what happened," said Berry.
She said Anthony's phone, ID, and keys were missing. If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, you can stay anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.