Osage County Woman Remembered By Walmart Coworkers
OWASSO, Oklahoma - A memorial is now in place at the Walmart in Owasso where a woman worked for more than 20 years.
Laura Pace was last seen leaving the Skiatook Walmart Thursday around 1 a.m. The next day, her car was found near North 52nd West Avenue by the Hominy Creek bridge. Her body was found by kayakers a few days later.
Friends and family say she left a lasting impression on her co-workers and customers. Pace's cause of death is under investigation.