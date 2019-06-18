Sand Springs Officials Work To Reopen Case Community Park
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - On Thursday, homeowners in Tulsa County will find out what the government requires if they plan to rebuild, as county and city inspectors wrap up the first round of work in areas that flooded.
Whenever a home has substantial damage, it triggers the requirement for inspections, and can mean homeowners will need more than simple repairs to pass. In Meadow Valley, dumpsters line the streets on the last week for city supported debris removal. In most of the homes, the interior demolition is done.
The City of Sand Springs has finished damage inspections on 149 of the 151 homes. Those deemed safe have had utilities restored.
"Most everybody has their power back on, the toilets work, the waterworks and the natural gas is back on," said Grant Gerondale, the coordinator of debris removal in Meadow Valley.
On the street, where it's busy with workers during the day, the neighbors say it's different, at night. Todd Hunt, a longtime resident of Meadow Valley, said the area just isn't the same.
"It's deafeningly quiet, because the dogs and kids just aren't here like they used to be," said Hunt.
Hunt misses his neighbors and wonders how many will come back, and he worries about the people in Meadow Valley who have so much work ahead.
"You just wonder if people will be able to cope with it. And the other thing you see is people willing to help and come out and do things, and that's an amazing thing to me," said Hunt.
Down the road at Town and Country, which got the worst of the flooding, the County has now completed inspections and is ready to let residents know the results. Letters have been mailed and there's a public meeting Thursday night.
"Those papers will tell them what they can do with their home going forward and what the requirements are to rebuild and help them navigate that system," said County Commissioner Karen Keith.
The public meeting about county inspections is at Angus Acres Baptist Church, 4401 S 129th W Avenue, in Sand Springs, Thursday from 4:00 to 7:30 pm. The county will have copies of the information for homeowners there.