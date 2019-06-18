Tulsa Community Gives Input On Elementary School Name Change
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Naming Committee Tulsa Public Schools put together has narrowed down the list of names for the newly combined ECDC Bunche and Gilcrease Elementary School.
There are five potential names right now for the newly combined elementary school in Tulsa. A meeting is being held Tuesday night to give the community the opportunity to give their input on the names. It's important to note the school will not be named on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, TPS Voted that nearby ECDC Bunche will be combined with Gilcrease Elementary into the current ECDC Bunche School this fall. Because both schools are being combined for the first time, Tulsa Public Schools wants to give the combined school a new name.
This combined school will serve Pre-K through 5th-grade students. The Ad-Hoc Committee has narrowed down the choices to five potential names including Dr. Maya Angelou, John Hope Franklin, Martin Luther King Junior, Barack Obama, and Michelle Obama Elementary School.
The meeting just started here at the Tulsa Dream Center so you've got plenty of time to get out here to discuss the potential names. The Ad-Hoc Committee will suggest a name to the School Board and then the Board will have to approve it before it goes into effect.