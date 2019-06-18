OU Graduate Files Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Former VP Tripp Hall
NORMAN, Oklahoma - OU graduate Levi Hilliard is accusing former OU Vice President Tripp Hall of sexual assault, he says, escalated over the span of a year.
Hilliard described the sexual misconduct during an interview with News 9 in April of 2019.
“He grabs me. Pulls me in. Pulls my head to the side and kisses me on neck and as he’s pulling away, he says 'Mmm yeah. That's the stuff,” Hilliard said.
The incidents happened between 2017 and 2018 at the University Club where he still works, according to Hilliard. The U-Club, as it’s known on campus, is an upscale restaurant used by OU Officials to wine and dine donors and potential donors.
See the full below:
After the lawsuit was filed Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Hilliard attorney Rand Eddy released the following statement:
"Levi has suffered dearly from the egregious behavior and sexual predation of Mr. Hall, whose misconduct was widely known and permitted by OU leadership. We will pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law against all responsible.”
The lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages.
Hall has strongly denied the allegations.
Read the full lawsuit below: