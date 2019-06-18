Turley Fire Department Seeking Donations For Rescue Equipment
TURLEY, Oklahoma - The Turley Fire Department is asking for help upgrading their rescue equipment.
All the rescues firefighters made during the flooding inspired them to get a boat of their own.
The department is made up of 15 men and women who all volunteer their time, and like many departments, work with a limited budget.
The Turley Fire Department has the tools to make most rescues, but knows it needs help when floodwaters rise.
"Rolling Hills helped us a lot during the flood and Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Tulsa helped us on one of the calls,” Chief David Morgan said.
Morgan said during the flood his department rescued more than 30 people and 13 animals.
"I'm proud of my guys for all they accomplished in 48 hours with most of us having maybe two hours of sleep,” Morgan said.
Now they're hoping to get a rescue boat of their own.
"If you want to donate something, just even five bucks helps, one dollar helps,” Morgan said.
One of the firefighters' employers, U.S. Infrastructure Corporation, agreed to match any Go Fund Me donations up to $5,000. The goal is to raise $10,000. Some of that would go toward new life jackets to replace the four jackets the department has right now, which were donated.
"It is a struggle,” Morgan said. “But we do the best with what we can.”
They'd also like to get new chainsaws.
"We've got one chainsaw,” Morgan said. “It's not the greatest. A couple of us usually bring our own chainsaws from home."
The department is funded by a voluntary subscription service, and Morgan said only about half of Turley subscribes.
Their budget ranges from $20,000 to $30,000 a year. The firefighters are confident any extra cash will make a real difference.
"Just trying to make it better for us, which in turn makes it better for our community,” Morgan said.
If you'd like to donate, click here.