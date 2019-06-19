President Trump Kicks Off Re-Election Campaign
ORLANDO, Florida - With a vow to "Keep America Great," President Trump has officially kicked-off his 2020 campaign in Florida.
President Trump made it official Tuesday night, kicking off his 2020 re-election bid at a packed rally in Orlando.
"I stand before you to officially launch my campaign for a second term as President of the United States" said President Trump.
The president hit on some of the same themes he used during his successful 2016 campaign, including illegal immigration.
His 75-minute speech earned rave reviews from most of the 20,000 in attendance.
Jose Herrera, an attendee, said "I thought it was a great beginning to a great re-election campaign. I think he's done an amazing job so far and the sky's the limit."
But one of President Trump's potential 2020 opponents, Senator Bernie Sanders, had a different reaction.
Sanders said the President ignored two of the biggest issues facing the country: climate change and income inequality.
President Trump stayed overnight in Miami and will attend a fundraiser there today before returning to The White House.