New Oklahoma Fishing Initiative Aims To Reel In More Tourists
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma is hoping to reel in more tourists with a new fishing initiative.
Oklahoma offers some of the most diverse fishing in the country, and the new Oklahoma Fishing Trail helps map out the many fishing opportunities around the state.
The trail is designed to highlight the best of Oklahoma fishing.
It spans the entire state, so there's a fishing spot for everyone, everywhere.
It has six loops, with 39 locations that are all organized by lake and species.
Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, who is also the state's Secretary of Tourism and Branding, helped launch the Oklahoma Fishing Trail.
"Our goal is two fold: we want Oklahoma to be a top 10 tourism state. We believe the way to do that is through the great outdoors in Oklahoma - fishing is right at the top of the list," said Lt. Governor Pinnell.
Pinnell is hopeful the new trail help generate new tax revenue for counties across the state.
As it stands now, fishing brings in more than half a billion dollars in retail sales each year.