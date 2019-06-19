News
WATCH: Chinese Officers Rescue Bear With Head Stuck In Bucket
Officers came to the aid of a bear who got its head stuck in a plastic bucket. Some construction workers in Northwest China spotted the bear stumbling near a river with the bucket on its head on Friday.
Police used ropes to try to control the bear while they helped it remove the bucket, and the bear didn't make it easy for them to help. After about four hours of work, they finally freed it.
The bear chewed on the ropes for a bit then returned to the wild.