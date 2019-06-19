Good Samaritan Helps Shooting Victim, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - One man is in the hospital after Tulsa police say he was shot on the side of I-244 Wednesday morning.
Police say a good Samaritan was driving eastbound on I-244 near Memorial when he saw a man on the side of the road in distress. Officers say he picked him up, took him to a parking lot near Admiral and Mingo, and called 911.
The victim was taken to a hospital with what police believe to be a gunshot wound to the torso. Police think there was some sort of struggle between the victim and suspect in a car that was pulled over on the highway. Police say that's when the shooting happened.
Police say it appears the suspect then drove off and left the victim there. There is no suspect information at this time, police say.