WATCH: Kids Tip Over Porta Potty At Bartlesville Kiddie Park
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - The folks behind a Bartlesville park hope the public can identify some kids who tipped over a Porta Potty around 11:30 Friday night, June 14. The Bartlesville Kiddie Park, located at 201 S. Cherokee Ave., posted video to their Facebook page Wednesday morning.
The video shows several kids walking through the park. It appears that two of the kids knocked the portable toilet over before they all took off.
If you recognize any of the kids in the video, you are asked to contact the Bartlesville Police Department.